110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
Munguia was indicted on 59 felony counts, and police are still looking for the seventh victim.
Phoenix police say man sexually assaulted at least 6 women; looking for the 7th
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40