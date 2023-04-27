110 ° Day Contest
Bee season buzzing across Phoenix area, beekeepers flooded with calls to clear out hives

There are a lot of bees this season a lot of plants and trees blooming from rain during the winter weather.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s that time of year again when the weather warms up and flowers are in bloom. It’s also prime time for bees buzzing around neighborhoods. Most people don’t mind seeing the little insects bounce from flower to flower and plant to plant. It’s when you uncover a giant hive that can be a problem.

Beekeeper Cricket Aldridge, with Blooming Ranch, is working on a home in Mesa where a big bee hive was hiding behind a brick column in front of the house. It’s one of many hives she’s been called to clear out in the past couple of weeks.

“They’re moving into your carport, water meters, in your eaves, in the sheds of your flowers,” Aldridge said. “They move anywhere that’s a cavity, and sometimes, if they can’t find that, they’ll make a hive in your tree.”

Bee calls are on the rise this month, with a growing number of hives popping up around the Valley. The heavy rain this winter has led to more plants, more flowers and more bees, according to Aldridge.

Joc Rawls the past president of the Beekeepers Association of Central Arizona, said there’s a lot of misinformation out there about bees, and the public needs to know the truth. Rawls insists that bees will usually leave people alone and only become aggressive when they’re attacked or feel threatened. The best thing people can do if they see a bunch of bees is walk away.

“A swarm of bees, they are simply looking for a new home, “Rawls said. “They’re not interested in attacking anyone, they’re simply finding a new place to live. Just seeing a swarm of bees in a tree, give them a day or two, they’ll probably fly off and find a new home.”

Of course, when a swarm of bees decides to set up camp at a house or the cactus by the front door, homeowners will want to have it removed. Rawls recommends calling a professional beekeeper, who will remove the hive and save the bees.

Here is a list of certified beekeepers.

Cricket Aldridge | 602-391-9966 | cricket.aldridge@gmail.com

Roy Arnold | 623-326-3125 | Goldminer165@cox.net

Rob Ungvary | 602-413-3331 | bloomingaz@gmail.com

Dan Mareska | 623-773-9971 | danmareska@q.com

Brian Gillham | 623-521-4817

