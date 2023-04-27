Arizona’s Family celebrates Take Your Kid to Work Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- My, oh my, where did the years go? Good Morning Arizona has grown a lot over the years, even beyond the walls of Arizona’s Family studios. On this special edition of our 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours, we took our next generation to work with us.

Good Morning Arizona team members Tess, Gina, April, Colton, Susan, and Olivia all brought their kids for National Bring a Kid to Work Day.

Rachel’s Art Studio

Bringing the magic of an art class made for kids into the 3TV studio! Rachel’s Young At Art is a Scottsdale-based business focused on providing a positive space to encourage kids’ love of art.

Dia Del Nino at Phoenix Zoo

On April 30, the Phoenix Zoo is hosting a Día del Niño celebration on April 30. There are discounted tickets available for this day at the zoo. The celebration will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment & activities with a “Latin Flair.” Colton brought his son, XXXXXX, to see of the creatures featured.

Rise up, Phoenix!

The Phoenix Rising are hosting Overnight Competitive Player Camps for kids ages 8 to 16 this June. Team president Bobby Dulle will update us on the current season and a youth coach from one of their camps joined us to run the kids through a soccer drill. (Don’t forget you can watch all of the Rising games on AZFamily.com + on Arizona’s Family Sports + Entertainment. (Ch. 44/Cox Ch. 11)

Extra Point: Kids Edition

Charlie’s mother, April, is an Emmy-award-winning meteorologist and his father is an award-winning sports director, both at Arizona’s Family. And while the weather may not be Charlie’s particular interest, sports might be. Will he follow in his dad’s footsteps? We’ll have to give it a few years to see.

Johnjay & Rich with the kiddos

Mornings can be rough. So turning on the radio typically does the trick to get us all in the mood, and what better radio show to tune in to than Johnjay & Rich on 104.7 KISS FM.

