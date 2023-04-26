What shoppers need to know about Bed Bath & Beyond’s closing sales

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is getting ready to close all of its stores, and shoppers are expecting deep discounts in the retailer’s final days. But don’t bother digging through the junk drawer for one of the company’s infamous blue 20% off coupons. They are no longer valid.

“Usually, the prices get better and better as the liquidation sale goes on and certain things still remain on shelves. The best deals are yet to come, but that also means dwindling selection as the liquidation sale rolls on,” said RetailMeNot’s Kristin McGrath. “Some of those earlier discounts on the popular items that a retailer expects that they’re going to sell pretty quickly, those discounts will be more modest and those things truly won’t last long. But in the bitter end, you can probably expect to find upwards of 80% off.”

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy following years of dwindling sales. According to court filings, at its peak Bed Bath & Beyond had 970 stores in all 50 states. Now it has 360 stores in the U.S. There are also 120 Buy Buy Baby locations, which are also closing.

The closures are potentially problematic for people with gift registries. “Customers’ registry data is safe. Customers can still view existing registries at this time,” the company said in a statement. “We expect to partner with an alternative platform where customers will be able to transfer their data and complete their registry. No new registries will be created. We are focused on providing updates as quickly as practicable and are working to provide details in the coming days.”

“It can be very disruptive, especially if items from your registry have already been purchased and you’re counting on being able to have things that match,” McGrath said. “Even if your event is over or if you’ve already gotten all of your gifts, maybe head to that liquidation sale and buy a few of those plates, those water glasses, those things you really want to match because you’re going to break those over the years and Bed Bath and Beyond isn’t going to be there to buy the replacements.”

The company says it will accept gift cards, store credit and merchandise credit through May 8. All sales, beginning April 26, are final. Bed Bath and Beyond has not announced when stores will close.

