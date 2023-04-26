Tempe students surprise bus driver with cards, treats

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The wheels on the bus go round and round, thanks to the person behind the wheel who’s getting our kids safely to school. And that’s why this week, we said thank you to those brave souls who drive a busload of children every day!

That includes Cliff Pickard, who has been a bus driver for the Tempe Elementary School District for more than eight years. Earlier this week, some students in the East Valley did Something Good on National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

Some of the students at Fees College Preparatory Middle School surprised this rockstar bus driver with cards and treats, saying Cliff is friendly and very loved! Students and staff say he always has a positive attitude when picking up middle school students every day.

The school also made a large banner to say thank you to all of their bus drivers. At a time when school across Arizona are still dealing with a bus driver shortage, we say thank you to those who are dedicated and making sure our kids get to and from school safely!

