Teen accused of killing cousin in Phoenix says he fired gun after stepping on a dog

On April 17, investigators say 17-year-old Sir Amir Williamson shot his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents reveal a teen who reportedly killed his cousin claims he accidentally pulled the trigger when he stepped on a dog at a Phoenix motel last week. On April 17, investigators say 17-year-old Sir Amir Williamson shot his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson, at the Budget Lodge Hotel off I-17 and Dunlap Avenue, before running away. Johnson reportedly walked out and collapsed on the sidewalk before going to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators then received information that Williamson’s mother, 45-year-old Tanyelle Williams, was hiding her son, but she denied it. She reportedly told police he was in hiding, and officers suggested Williamson turn himself in. However, on April 21, Williams reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Wickenburg. Court documents say an officer spotted Williams in a car speeding and tried to pull her over. She took off and ended up crashing near 101st and Grand avenues in Surprise. Williams was then arrested. Investigators initially thought Williamson was the driver, but he wasn’t inside the car, police said.

The same day as the crash, Williamson’s sister called police and said she would be picking up her brother so he could turn himself in. Court documents say the two drove to Phoenix Police Headquarters and Williamson was arrested. In an interview with police, Williamson said he shot his cousin on accident. He said the two had an argument after Johnson said he was leaving the motel and asked for the gun, police said. Williamson said he grabbed the gun, but stepped on a dog and accidentally shot Johnson, court paperwork says. After the shooting, Williamson said he ran away and didn’t turn himself in because he didnt have an attorney. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says he will be charged as an adult.

