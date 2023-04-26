110 ° Day Contest
Suns vs. Nuggets: Dates announced for Western Conference semifinals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —  The Phoenix Suns are moving on after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round series Tuesday night.

Next up, the Suns will take on the no. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals beginning this Saturday. Below are the dates:

GameDateTimeGame LocationTV
1Saturday, April 29TBDDenverTBD
2Monday, May 1TBDDenverTBD
3Friday, May 5TBDPhoenixTBD
4Sunday, May 7TBDPhoenixTBD
5 (if necessary)Tuesday, May 9TBDDenverTBD
6 (if necessary)Thursday, May 11TBDPhoenixTBD
7 (if necessary)Sunday, May 14TBDDenverTBD

Specific times and TV info is expected to be released later this week. See the full schedule for the NBA Playoffs here.

