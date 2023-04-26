Suns vs. Nuggets: Dates announced for Western Conference semifinals
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns are moving on after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round series Tuesday night.
Next up, the Suns will take on the no. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals beginning this Saturday. Below are the dates:
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Game Location
|TV
|1
|Saturday, April 29
|TBD
|Denver
|TBD
|2
|Monday, May 1
|TBD
|Denver
|TBD
|3
|Friday, May 5
|TBD
|Phoenix
|TBD
|4
|Sunday, May 7
|TBD
|Phoenix
|TBD
|5 (if necessary)
|Tuesday, May 9
|TBD
|Denver
|TBD
|6 (if necessary)
|Thursday, May 11
|TBD
|Phoenix
|TBD
|7 (if necessary)
|Sunday, May 14
|TBD
|Denver
|TBD
Specific times and TV info is expected to be released later this week. See the full schedule for the NBA Playoffs here.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.