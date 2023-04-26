Suns vs. Nuggets: Dates announced for Western Conference semifinals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns are moving on after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round series Tuesday night.

Next up, the Suns will take on the no. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals beginning this Saturday. Below are the dates:

Game Date Time Game Location TV 1 Saturday, April 29 TBD Denver TBD 2 Monday, May 1 TBD Denver TBD 3 Friday, May 5 TBD Phoenix TBD 4 Sunday, May 7 TBD Phoenix TBD 5 (if necessary) Tuesday, May 9 TBD Denver TBD 6 (if necessary) Thursday, May 11 TBD Phoenix TBD 7 (if necessary) Sunday, May 14 TBD Denver TBD

Specific times and TV info is expected to be released later this week. See the full schedule for the NBA Playoffs here.

