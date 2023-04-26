From RVs to medical supplies: Embry Health is holding a big warehouse sale

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From RVs to medical supplies, Embry Health is holding a massive warehouse sale. You may recognize the name: at one point it had more than 100 COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

Now with a lack of demand and federal funds, it’s had to close most of its testing locations. The sale is happening now at the warehouse located on Van Buren and 83rd Avenue in Tolleson.

According to a press release, Embry is also selling travel trailers and other RVs that were used at some of the testing sites. Those are for sale at the office in Chandler on the corner of Ray and Rural roads. You can check those out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The warehouse is open in Tolleson 24 hours a day through Friday. According to its website, Embry appears to be pivoting to event planning and other weight loss and beauty procedures.

The CEO of Embry Health, Raymond Embry, was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning.

