Ocho Rios Jerk Spot brings a taste of the Caribbean to Phoenix

Ocho Rios says they "bring the islands to you!" Jaime Cerreta went to go check it out in this week's Local Love.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ocho Rios Jerk Spot is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. The father-son team is made up of father: Chris “Mr. Sweetz” Lyons and son: Chris “Chef Kiss” Lyons. The family-owned and operated restaurant launched in 2017 on the side of the road outside of The Cut Barbershop in Maricopa. It quickly drew a crowd and a storefront was born at 43rd Avenue and Northern in 2020.

Mr. Sweetz came to America from Jamaica. His first stop was New York but when he visited Arizona, he never went back. Chef Kiss grew up in both Jamaica and Maricopa. Both men credit their matriarch to Mr. Sweetz’s mom Pauline and her recipes for their dedication to delicious, authentic food.

The number one seller on the menu is the Jerk Chicken followed by the Oxtail (which is beef). But don’t sleep on Brunch. “Rum Punch and Brunch” is a party on Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll want to make a reservation. Ocho Rios also hosts live music, reggae music, and many outreach events to serve our community. Stay tuned to their social media to learn more about Jerk Fest on October 14th and Trunk or Treat at Halloween.

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot is opening a second location in Goodyear soon and has more locations on the way. At Ocho Rios, they want to bring the Caribbean to the Valley and you’ll be glad they did!

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

PHONE: 623-248-5131 | ADDRESS: 4220 W. Northern Ave #104, Phoenix, AZ 85051 | WEBSITE: www.ochoriosjerkspot.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Taste the Caribbean in the Valley at Ocho Rios Jerk Spot