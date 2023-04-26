Mesa home finally receives entire security screen order following 8 month wait

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tim Fischer says he’s glad he finally has his security screens that were recently installed on his Mesa home. “Absolutely! They look fantastic,” he said. “We knew what we were getting was going to be a quality product. They had great reviews. I’m pleased with how they look and they look fantastic.”

But Fischer isn’t happy with the time it took for the security screens to be fabricated and installed. In a previous On Your Side report, Fischer explained how he hired a company called Boss Security Screens to install a security door and screens on all of his first-floor windows. The job would cost $11,000, and Tim paid Boss Security a $5,500 down payment to get started.

That was back in August of last year, and a little over a week ago, he still didn’t have those screens. That’s when he contacted On Your Side to get answers. On Your Side reached out to Boss Security, and over a week later, technicians showed up and started installing those screens. James Kerr is the company’s founder and owner. “This particular client, it took longer than expected. The good news is everything is here, and the home is going to be secure,” Kerr said.

James says he understands why Tim was initially annoyed with the 8-month wait, especially since the contract states the screens would be installed in 16 to 18 weeks. James said some screens were ready to be installed in January. However, Tim said getting a partial installment and taking two days off for the jobs didn’t make sense. So, he turned down the partial installment.

Kerr says his company subs out the fabrication to one factory, and unfortunately, that factory continues to lag due to COVID and supply chain issues. He said he’s now subbing out to additional factories to keep up with the high demand for his screens. “The only part of this equation that we don’t own is the factories and that’s been a troublesome issue,” he said. “But instead of relying on just one factory we’ve added three more factories, so we have four factories across the country.”

For Fischer’s inconvenience, Boss Security knocked off $2,750. Tim says he appreciates the discount and is glad his security screens are finally installed. Toward the end of the installation, Kerr said, “This home is going to be secure. Now that we put Boss Security on there, they (the family) will be going to go to bed tonight completely safe.”

