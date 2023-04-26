110 ° Day Contest
Man sent sexual photos to 17-year-old girl while drunk, Peoria police say

He was booked on one count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of sending several sexual photos to a teen girl while drunk in Peoria over the weekend. On Sunday, officers were called to a Peoria home after a mother reported that 48-year-old David Michael Vasquez sent her 17-year-old daughter lewd photos on Facebook Messenger. The victim told her mom that Vasquez was messaging her, asking her if she wanted pictures. Court documents say Vasquez sent several photos of his genitals to the teen, exposing his tattoos.

Police then spoke to Vasquez’s wife, who was at the victim’s home. She reportedly recognized Vasquez in the photos based on his tattoos. Court documents say she also told police he has a history of sending people explicit messages while he’s drunk, including a time when he sent a neighbor’s wife and daughter inappropriate texts and photos three years ago. However, when confronted at the time, he claimed he meant to send the messages to his wife, police said.

On Monday, officers pulled over Vasquez’s car in a neighborhood near 83rd and Olive avenues but found his wife inside. Court paperwork says she received a call from Vasquez, who was threatening to kill himself. Officers arrived at Vasquez’s home and took him into custody.

In an interview with police, Vasquez admitted he was Facebook friends with the girl and said he thought she was 18. He said the teen was “mature” for her age and said he’d known her since she was nine years old, investigators said. He also admitted the tattoo in the photos matched his but denied remembering sending any pictures to the victim. He was booked on one count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor.

