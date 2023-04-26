110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gusty winds linger in Arizona, warming trend coming

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and a high of 91 degrees in the Valley Wednesday. That’s about 3 degrees above average for this time of year in Phoenix but will likely be our coolest day this week.

Gusty winds linger today across the state as low pressure exits our region. In the Valley, northeasterly winds stay breezy this morning but should ease up this afternoon. As a trough moves away from Arizona, high pressure to our west will start to nudge our way. This will bring a warming trend that continues into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday bring sunshine and mid-90s to the Valley. As another trough of low-pressure swings through the Four Corners area, winds are forecast to pick up on Friday. Northerly winds in the Valley will peak Friday afternoon and evening between 10 and 20 miles per hour and could gust to 30 miles per hour.

The weekend will feature lighter winds but hotter temperatures, especially Sunday when the Valley could see its first 100-degree high of the year. The heat will ease up a bit next week as high pressure breaks down and we should head back to the mid-90s by Tuesday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 4/26/2023
In any event, temperatures will be close to records and about 10 degrees above average for the...
Warmer weather this weekend, 100 possible for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/25/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm update for 4/25/2023