Gusty winds linger in Arizona, warming trend coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and a high of 91 degrees in the Valley Wednesday. That’s about 3 degrees above average for this time of year in Phoenix but will likely be our coolest day this week.

Gusty winds linger today across the state as low pressure exits our region. In the Valley, northeasterly winds stay breezy this morning but should ease up this afternoon. As a trough moves away from Arizona, high pressure to our west will start to nudge our way. This will bring a warming trend that continues into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday bring sunshine and mid-90s to the Valley. As another trough of low-pressure swings through the Four Corners area, winds are forecast to pick up on Friday. Northerly winds in the Valley will peak Friday afternoon and evening between 10 and 20 miles per hour and could gust to 30 miles per hour.

The weekend will feature lighter winds but hotter temperatures, especially Sunday when the Valley could see its first 100-degree high of the year. The heat will ease up a bit next week as high pressure breaks down and we should head back to the mid-90s by Tuesday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

