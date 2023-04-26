Fiery car crash leaves 1 dead in Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning.

Tempe police says it happened near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the car caught fire with someone still inside. As firefighters put the fire out, they pulled the person out and pronounced them dead. Details about the victim including their name, age, and sex have not been released.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the crash. Detectives say that the area surrounding the Rio Salado & Scottsdale intersection will be closed throughout the morning.

