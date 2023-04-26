Family farmers feuding over land in Glendale developer plans to rezone

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the simple farm life Bill Tolmachoff enjoys.

“The neighbors are all friendly. We all know each other. They come into the farm. It’s like a small little community,” said Tolmachoff.

He says the 20 acres he now owns in Glendale has belonged to his family for over 100 years, adding that a 3.7-acre piece of land next to his on the corner of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road belongs to his cousin. And Tolmachoff says he’s been asking for 10 years to buy the land from his cousin, who lives in Australia. Arizona’s Family asked why his cousin wouldn’t sell it to him.

“I asked him to sell it to me, and he said it’s not for sale. And when you guys sell, we’ll put ours for sale and we’ll sell it all as one,” Tolmachoff explained. “And the next thing I know, a developer comes walking in and says I’m your new neighbor.” Tolmachoff says he hasn’t gotten an answer from his relative about the sale.

Diversified Partners purchased the land in 2021 for over $1 Million, according to its CEO, Walt Brown Jr. The developers are proposing to rezone the property from commercial office to neighborhood commercial. If it’s approved by the City of Glendale, Diversified Partners plans to bring in a couple of businesses like Dutch Bros., a nail salon and a restaurant.

“It’s just not right for this area. I mean, you have the entertainment district down in Westgate. You want people drawn to there, and we don’t want this in our neighborhood,” said Tolmachoff.

He says his family and other neighbors are concerned with what they claim the proposed developments will bring: loitering, homeless people and traffic on an already busy road. Tolmachoff said leaving the area for Commercial Office will be better since those types of businesses won’t attract as many people.

Tolmachoff planned to take those concerns up to the City Council during a meeting Tuesday night, but just when it started, an announcement was made. “The rezoning issue, that meeting has been postponed to May 9th. You may or may not wish to stay for the meeting. That is your choice,” said Vice Mayor Joyce Clark.

Another council member asked for a reason behind the decision. The city attorney said that due to the public interest, the city needs to look further into the issue and meet with the public to address their concerns. Seconds after Clark’s announcement, about 20 people walked out of the meeting. Arizona’s Family spoke with a couple of them.

“We have a lot to say, but yet, as you can see we’ve been turned away,” said Glendale resident Elizabeth Harris.

Mike Zarenba, a Glendale resident who lives behind Tolmachoff’s farm and married into the family, said his issue is not with the developers. “I don’t fault them for that. I fault the City of Glendale because our council person, Joyce Clark, should have been on top of this a long time ago,” said Zarenba.

Tolmachoff said he tried to buy the property from Diversified Partners, offering more than $1 million, but was asked for more. Arizona’s Family reached out to the developer for clarification and received the following statement:

“The clear facts are simple, the City of Glendale has done an amazing job planning this small proposed project, with proper design and implementation, and the residents of Glendale and adjacent property owners should be proud of what the city has required of us. If and only, if in fact, this project is approved by city council in the future. When we purchased the property it had been available and on the market for over five years. The family members argued between themselves for many years because Bill and his wife would not pay a fair, reasonable and more importantly, market value for the property to their cousin. It will be fun to see the address of the people who show up to speak in favor, or against the project as many of them are Bill’s personal friends, that he has solicited, and completely misinformed them on the real details and facts of the project. When we made a deal with Bill’s cousin, they were so excited because it was twice the price that Bill was willing to pay, and we were sad when Bill showed up and said that if he we didn’t sell to him for half of the price that we had just paid, that he would get all of his friends to show up and oppose us and harm us. We’re not used to this type of bullying tactics from an individual and his wife. The good news is Glendale knows the facts, has goals and objectives for the development of the property and staff has achieved those goals, which will be an asset to the community, with development done, right. Again, it makes me sad that Mr. Tolmachoff and his family relatives could not come to an agreement, but it relates directly to private property rights and being reasonable not bullying somebody and telling them if we didn’t sell to him for half of what we paid for the property that he was going to harm us and gather his friends to oppose us.”

