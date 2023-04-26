110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV stff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia has died.

WHSV reports the employee died at a Lowe’s in Staunton with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigating.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. for a non-criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA said it appears a piece of equipment fell on the employee.

“We are devastated by this death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

The company even gifted Fischer with a discount due to the hassle.
Mesa home finally receives entire security screen order following 8 month wait
Mesa man gets security screens installed after 8 month wait
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun
The wells could just be pipes sticking up out of the ground, with some leading thousands of...
Hundreds of wells in Arizona could be posing a dormant danger
Hundreds of wells could be an environmental danger to Arizona