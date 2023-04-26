110 ° Day Contest
Body found in Scottsdale canal identified as missing Payson man

Youtz’s cause of death is still under investigation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police have identified the body found in a canal as a missing man from Payson. Police say 82-year-old Robert Youtz’s body was recovered on Sunday from the canal near Hayden and Indian Bend roads.

According to police, Youtz was reported missing from Payson on April 18, and the Salt River Police Department found his car in the canal on April 20. His body was found in the canal three days later. Youtz’s cause of death is still under investigation.

