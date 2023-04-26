110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Democrat minister lawmaker caught on camera hiding Bibles

Video shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in minutes.
Video shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in minutes.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a holy mystery at the Arizona State Capitol, with Bibles vanishing in the House’s members-only lounge. It prompted the security team to place a camera to catch the most unlikely culprit: an ordained minister who’s also a Democrat state lawmaker.

Video shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in minutes. It’s a move that Republican Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham believes is sinister. “When I’m watching that, I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is obviously someone who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad,” said Grantham.

What’s even more strange is the revelation made by the House’s security team. One of the Holy books was buried in the members-only lounge furniture, and another in the community refrigerator. “For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened,” said Grantham.

After several requests for comment and a phone call cut short, Arizona’s Family confronted Stahl Hamilton for an explanation, who quickly walked away from the camera and questions. Stahl Hamilton sent a statement to Arizona’s Family. “Just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. I am a Presbyterian minister so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible,” the statement read.

It’s a statement that didn’t inspire faith to Grantham. “No not at all, the state motto is God enriches. I don’t quite understand the issue of having a Bible available for members to read,” he said. However, sources told Arizona’s Family that no complaint was made to leadership by Stahl Hamilton about the Bibles in the members-only lounge.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

