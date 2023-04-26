Argument ends with man killing neighbor outside Sun City home, deputies say

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an argument led to a man shooting and killing his neighbor outside his Sun City home earlier this week. On Monday, just after 7:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received 911 calls from neighbors saying they heard gunshots outside a home near 99th Avenue and Bell Road. One caller said he saw a man lying on the sidewalk. Investigators say a few minutes later, 71-year-old Thomas Bartolone called 911 and said he was the shooter, claiming he shot his neighbor because he attacked him.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the unidentified victim shot in the chest with his two dogs beside him. He died at the scene. Bartolone was also outside the home and told deputies the shooting was captured on his surveillance system, and the gun he used was in a drawer inside his house, investigators said. He was taken into custody. However, deputies noticed there were no signs Bartolone was attacked.

Court documents say a witness told investigators she was taking out her trash when she noticed the victim walking and stopped in front of Bartolone’s house, where he was doing yard work. The two were talking when suddenly a struggle broke out. The witness said the two men looked like they were trying to grab a gun when she heard one gunshot, court paperwork states. Detectives also interviewed Bartolone’s wife, who said her husband and the victim have had issues for years, and the victim has catcalled her before. However, it’s unclear what the two were talking about before the shooting.

Deputies say the surveillance video shows a struggle between the two, but no punches were ever thrown. In addition, the victim never tried to go to Bartolone’s property or threaten anyone else, according to court paperwork. Bartolone was booked on one count of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

