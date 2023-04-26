April wrapping up on a warm note!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’ll be a bit cooler in the Valley and statewide on Wednesday as the low-pressure center exits to our northeast.

Winds have come down considerably from Tuesday’s wind gusts, pushing 50+ mph in northeast Arizona. On Wednesday night, we can expect clear skies with lows in the low to mid-60s. For Thursday, another round of sunny skies and a bit warmer with highs in the mid-90s. That will be anywhere from 5-7 degrees above the normal range for this time of the year.

High pressure will build in stronger each day from the west as our daytime highs will hit the mid to high 90s on Friday and Saturday under sunny and dry conditions. Another low-pressure center will be passing to the northeast of the Valley and should pick upwind speeds once again throughout the day and evening hours.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday in a large section of southeastern Arizona. The ridge should max out on Sunday with our first day of 100 degrees for 2023. A possible cut-off low could meander to the west of us Monday and early next week, bringing cooler temperatures and possible breezy days once again to usher in the first week of May!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.