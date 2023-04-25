110 ° Day Contest
Woman arrested for reportedly attacking TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor

According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Transportation Security Administration officers were allegedly attacked by a woman going through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4. Three TSA officers were injured, and the checkpoint was closed. Phoenix Police were soon called to the airport and arrested the traveler. Two TSA officers involved in the attack were taken to the hospital for injuries but were later released. The woman hasn’t been identified.

Arizona’s Family reached out to TSA and received this statement:

An investigation into the attack is underway. According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.

