Warmer weather this weekend, 100 possible for Arizona

By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of high pressure is building into the western U.S. The main impact will be a significant warming trend and perhaps our first 100-degree reading in Phoenix of the year. In the meantime, as that high moves in, we continue with a wind advisory for northeast Arizona and a Red Flag Warning in the southeast corner of the state, as we’ll see gusty winds into the evening hours. It will also stay pretty breezy around metro Phoenix before midnight.

For the next couple of days, expect highs in the low-90s. However, when the ridge starts to take hold by Friday afternoon, Friday, and Saturday, we are looking for highs in the upper-90s. Right now, we have a 100 forecast for Sunday, and our models are saying we have a 50-50 chance of making 100 degrees. So flip a coin. There are also smaller chances we could peg 100 on Saturday and then on Monday as well. But it seems like Sunday is setting up to be the warmest day of the string and, with it, a moderate heat risk. However, no heat warnings are anticipated. And as usual, the degree of the temps all depends on how strong the ridge of high pressure gets. In any event, temperatures will be close to records and about 10 degrees above average for the weekend.

After that, another trough of low pressure will sweep close enough to Arizona to cool us back into the low-90s by Tuesday, so we’re not there yet- the time of the year when triple-digit highs are the norm.

