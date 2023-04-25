110 ° Day Contest
These are the top 5 cities in Arizona to watch the sunset and sunsets in Arizona

Phoenix came in at #5 of the top 5 cities to watch Arizona sunrises and sunsets.
Phoenix came in at #5 of the top 5 cities to watch Arizona sunrises and sunsets.(Pixabay)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- BetArizona recently released a study detailing the best and worst cities in Arizona to watch sunrises and sunsets.

Tucson made the very top of the list with a light pollution level of just 7.3. The other top 4 include Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix. To measure the darkness of the sky and how impacted it is by light pollution, the Bortle Dark Sky Scale is used to range between 1 and 9. One is the darkest the sky can be and 9 is the brightest. Chandler and Gilbert came in joint second and third place according to the scale at light pollution levels of 8.1. Phoenix came in right at 8.6.

According to Go Astronomy, a national directory of astronomy clubs and organizations, Arizona has 14 IDA-certified (International Dark-Sky Association) parks across the state, all with the intention of astronomers and others to enjoy the beautiful night sky overhead. The Bortle map shows that, by quite a stretch, Phoenix appears to have the brightest night sky above any other part of the state.

The closest International Dark Sky Sanctuary to Phoenix is called Cosmic Campground, found just over the Arizona border in Catron County, New Mexico. It was designated in 2016.

