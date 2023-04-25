Surprise Squad drops by a Fry’s gas station in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With gas prices hovering around $5 at many Valley gas stations, it’s getting harder and harder for many Arizona families to pay for their fuel. That’s why Gibby Parra and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad went to a Fry’s Fuel Center in Glendale to help some people out.

Parra first approached a couple in a rental truck who was planning to spend the day moving into a new home. Although he had just finished filling up, the driver said he anticipated having to make ten truckloads to the house and would need to fill the tank up again when the job was done. Gibby handed him a $200 gift card. “This is all part of the Valley Toyota Dealers and the Surprise Squad. We’re here to help you out,” Parra said. The man gave him a big grin and a handshake.

A young woman at a nearby pump said she’d already put in $20 but her tank wasn’t full. Parra told her the Surprise Squad would fill it up the rest of the way. He then moved on to a man at a pump who was on his way to work. He said he was on empty. “What do you say to a full tank?” Parra asked. The man responded and said, “I say yeah! Thank you so much.”

Next, Parra waved in a woman driving a truck who told him her tank was on its way to empty. When Parra said the Surprise Squad would pay for her gas, she thanked him and said it was helpful because she was currently trying to find a job. “Here’s what I’m going to do,” Parra said with a smile. “Not only am I going to fill up your tank, but here’s $200. Hope that helps you out, all part of the Valley Toyota Dealers and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad.” In return, the woman gave Gibby a big hug.

