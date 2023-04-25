Sunshine with another round of wind today for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine with a high of 91 degrees today in the Valley. That’s about three degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.

Breezy conditions are expected across the state today, with Valley winds picking up out fo the west to between 10 and 20 miles per hour this afternoon. Stronger winds are expected in the high country, where a Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Northeastern Arizona including Happy Jack, Winslow, Show Low and Window Rock. The Advisory is in effect from 8am to 8pm today for sustained winds out of the west between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

Fire danger is especially high with this dry storm system sweeping through the state today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 to 7pm for Southeastern Arizona for strong winds and low relative humidity.

After this trough moves through our region, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the West. That will lead to unseasonably warm weather across Arizona. In the Valley, temperatures jump to the mid 90s Thursday and to the upper 90s Friday. Saturday and Sunday are likely to bring our first triple digit days of the year. Temperatures should slowly come down next week as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.