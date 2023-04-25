110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suns super fan Mr. ORNG committed to being in stands for every playoff game

Mr. Orng is one of the most recognizable people at a Phoenix Suns game!
Mr. Orng is one of the most recognizable people at a Phoenix Suns game!(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- By day, Patrick Battillo teaches student athletes at Peoria High School as the head basketball coach. But by night, Coach Pat looks a bit different. “Not superhero, just a super fan,” said Battillo. “That’s the best way to describe it, somebody that can bring that energy and make a difference. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what I like to do.” At every Suns home game, the mild-mannered educator transforms himself into the most frenetic, beloved, most recognizable Suns fan the team has.

It’s not hard to spot MR. ORNG at a Suns’ game. As a longtime season ticket holder, Battillo said he was looking for a way to get fans more involved in games, and that’s when Mr. ORNG was born 13 years ago.“I just painted my face and sprayed my hair orange one game, and then I was like, I need to do something bigger with it,” said Battillo. “I just put it together in the off-season and made the brand known as Mr. ORNG, and it took off ever since.”

Mr. ORNG admits it can be a challenge juggling his job as a high school coach and dressing up to be in the stands to cheer on his favorite team. Especially when he jumps on a plane to attend playoff games on the road. Some of his students think it’s a little crazy. “We clown him sometimes, make jokes about him,” said student Marcus Jackson. “But we also know it’s cool to see his passion about the game and the Suns.”

“I take that with great responsibility,” said Battillo. “I am very humbled to be able to do what I love, and show them that you can follow your dreams, and coach, and mentor people, and also have fun and bring energy and excitement and joy to individuals in the community.” Battillo said the best part of being Mr. ORNG is arriving at the arena, getting high fives from fans, and helping the Suns win.

“You could be having a bad day or a lot of things going wrong,” said Battillo. “Putting on the MR. ORNG outfit re-energizes me every single time because it’s about going out there and bringing a smile to someone’s face, talking positively with someone, and if it’s a game day, bringing energy to the arena.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) goes up for a dunk as Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance...
Suns top Clippers 112-100 in Game 4 to take 3-1 series lead
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Booker scores 45, Suns take Game 3 in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns...
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 3 against Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10)...
Suns overcome slow start, beat Clippers in Game 2