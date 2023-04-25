Speak of the Devils Podcast: Portal windows & comeback wins

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring’s heating up and the Devils are busy. With DevilsDigest.com writer Jack Loder joining us in studio, we break down the flurry of transfer portal activity for the football and men’s basketball teams. We then turn our attention to the diamond for an in-depth discussion on a wild week for the baseball team and the critical stretch that is ahead.

Spring Practice Review: ASU’s 2023 spring practice slate is in the books. With Hod Rabino and Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com joining us in studio, we break down the quarterback competition, major developments, key position battles, questions both raised and answered, and the Sun Devils’ updated offseason to-do list.

Spring football heats up & baseball midseason review: Spring is in full swing for the Sun Devils. After a recap of a physical third week of spring football practice, we’re joined by Jack Loder of DevilsDigest.com for an in-depth midseason review of Arizona State baseball.

Spring Update & ASU Pro Day: We review spring and the Pro Day performances of ASU’s NFL Draft hopefuls with Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com & catch up with DT Nesta Jade Silvera, LB Kyle Soelle, RB X Valladay, and LB Merlin Robertson.

Early spring impressions & hoops heartbreak: Week 1 of ASU’s spring football practice is in the books...and the latest chapter of Sun Devil hoops heartbreak has been written. We break down the notable early developments on the gridiron and the fallout of the NCAA Tournament loss with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (53:15). Then hear the first public comments from ASU QB Jaden Rashada he gave after Saturday’s practice.

2023 spring practice preview: Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com joins us in studio to discuss the quarterback competition, the key position battles, players to watch, questions that need answers, and so much more.

“He made it! He made it!”: Tim Healey joins us to discuss the McKale Mary and what it means for the Devils.

Hoops in the homestretch: Kyle Dodd joins us to break down a critical stretch for Sun Devil basketball.

2023 ASU Baseball preview: Head coach Willie Bloomquist and DevilsDigest.com’s Jack Loder joins us to preview the season ahead for the Devils.

2023 Signing Day Recap: We recap the signing class, talk to OL coach Saga Tuitele, and get analysis on Jaden Rashada from Cole Topham.

ASU lands elite QB Jaden Rashada: National Signing Day brought MASSIVE news for ASU: Jaden Rashada, one of the nation’s elite QB recruits and a Sun Devil legacy, committed to Arizona State. In this emergency episode, we discuss the impact of the move with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Portal recap and 2023 schedule breakdown: We recap the portal action, analyze the new schedule, and talk with local QB recruit Luke Moga.

New Year, New Goals :The calendar has turned to 2023 and a new era of Sun Devil football is upon us. After a talk with new running back Cam Skattebo and a look at the latest transfer portal activity, we dive into our New Year’s resolutions for ASU football and Sun Devil sports.

2022 Sun Devil season awards: We honor the best—worst—of Arizona State’s 2022 football season.

Meet the New ASU Coaching Staff: Sit down with EVERY member of ASU’s new coaching staff: head coach Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin , defensive coordinator Brian Ward, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle, offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington, tight ends coach Jason Mohns, defensive line coach Vince Amey, wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples, linebackers coach AJ Cooper, and running backs coach Shaun Aguano.

Signing Day, the Portal, and Festivus: We recap a whirlwind Signing Day & then celebrate a Sun Devil Festivus by airing grievances and celebrating ASU’s feats of strength from 2022.

Tracking the portal homecomings with Chilly: We discuss the latest portal moves and the coming home surge with Chilly. Plus, we talk with new ASU RB DeCarlos Brooks.

New coaches, portal moves, scheme talk, and Simone: We break down Dillingham’s scheme with Cole Topham, discuss the new coaching hires, and talk with Jordan Simone.

Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU’s new head coach: The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program.

Territorial Cup preview with Demario Richard and Brandon Magee: We preview the Duel in the Desert with a pair of Sun Devil legends.

A battle with the Beavers & baseball talk: We catch up with Nesta Jade Silvera and talk baseball with Jack Loder.

Matt Barrie, ASU vs. Wazzu preview, & Zeke Jones: We discuss the state of the program with ESPN anchor Matt Barrie, preview the trip to Wazzu, and talk wrasslin’ with head coach Zeke Jones.

Trenton’s triumph, UCLA preview, plus hoops talk: A look back at the win over CU, previewing UCLA, and a look ahead to basketball season with Kyle Dodd.

QB controversy & ASU vs. Colorado preview: A dive into the QB situation, a conversation with Gus Farwell, and a preview of a battle in Boulder.

QB battle, Simone, Stanford & more: Jordan Simone and Michael Matus join us to discuss key issues and preview Stanford.

Midseason review and grades: Cole Topham and Hod Rabino join us for an in-depth discussion of the state of the Sun Devils at the bye.

More progress & ASU vs. UW preview: A review of the loss to USC and previewing how ASU can upset No. 21 Washington.

A Final Showdown in the Coliseum: A look back at the loss to Utah, a look ahead to the battle vs. USC, plus conversations with Gus Farwell and Jaelen Strong.

A new era & a battle with Utah: We discuss the coaching change and more with Ralph Amsden, plus a preview of the showdown with Utah.

Herm Edwards out as ASU’s head coach: ASU is off the train. We breaking down the news of the end of the Herm

ASU vs. Eastern Michigan preview: A review of the loss to Oklahoma State plus a look ahead to a PAC vs MAC battle.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State preview: After a look at ASU’s win over NAU, we talk with ASU kicker Carter Brown and preview the road trip to Stillwater.

Tim Healey reflects on 25 seasons as The Voice of the Sun Devils: The beloved play-by-play broadcaster joins us to discuss his career, the work behind the scenes, and what he expects out of the Sun Devils in 2022.

ASU vs NAU Preview: ASU FOOTBALL IS BACK! We go behind Lumberjack lines with NAU broadcaster Mitch Strohman (8:27), and dive deep into the Sun Devils’ season opener, including our game predictions.

Season Preview and Predictions: We discuss the season ahead and make our fearless predictions with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com

Emory Jones Named Starting QB: Brad and Cole Topham break down the announcement that Jones is the new QB1.

Fall Camp Update: We break down the latest developments from camp and discuss how the key position battles are playing out. Plus, we talk with freshman defensive tackle Robby Harrison

Pac-12 and National Preview: We break down the conference and national landscape with ESPN’s Matt Barrie, plus we talk with safety Khoury Bethley and TE Messiah Swinson.

Fall Camp Preview: We break down the key position battles and highlight the critical storylines to track as the Sun Devils open up fall camp.

Pac-12 Media Day Recap: A rundown of the key points George Kliavkoff and others made at Pac-12 Media Day.

Media Day with the Devils: We talk with DE Michael Matus, TE Jalin Conyers, CB Timarcus Davis, C Ben Scott, and FB Case Hatch.

Breakout Candidates for 2022: We count down the Devils ready for the spotlight and talk with EMU head coach Chris Creighton.

ASU’s Place in a Post-Pac-12 World: We discuss the impact of USC & UCLA’s departure on ASU’s future and that of the entire sport with Hod Rabino.

Mailbag, softball woes, and more: We take listener questions, talk softball with Brady Vernon, and chat with ASU DL Jalil Rivera-Harvey and NAU head football coach Chris Ball.

A Stone Cold Year in Review: Bah gawd, King! That’s Sparky’s music! In honor of our 316th episode, we take a Stone Cold-themed look back at the year that was for Sun Devil sports. There was plenty that made us say “Hell yeah!” and a lot that caused a “What?!”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.