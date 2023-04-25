Purple street lights popping up in Phoenix part of bad batch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hue of purple illuminating parts of Phoenix is hard to miss at night. “Well, I’ve seen them. I’m not sure where because I drive a lot,” said Linda Gerchick.

Another Phoenician said they installed a purple street light near her neighborhood several months ago. “They put one in, and I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ It’s very different than the rest of them,” said Clair McCutcheon. McCutcheon said she is not a fan of the purple lighting. “I don’t think I like them. I feel like lighting, you want a certain vibe in your neighborhood and if it looks tacky or different,” she said.

Others experience it in a different light. Gerchick said she thinks they’re pretty. Shawn Anderson, who hasn’t seen the lights, is now curious about them. “I think it’s really interesting, and I might start driving at night more just to see one,” he laughed.

All three are thinking, what is up with the lights? “I know people think they’re UFOs in the sky and stuff. Well, they’re not,” said Gerchick.

She’s correct. The answer is not out of this world. The City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department (Street PHX) said the issue is part of a nationwide manufacturing defect causing the light’s coating to fall off and revealing purple lights instead of white.

Gregg Bach, a spokesperson for Street PHX, said 1,200 of the purple lights started popping up a couple of months ago in the city. In total, there are 100,000 lights in Phoenix. We’re told about 350 of the purple lights have been replaced. “Okay, I mean that feels good. At least we know the rest of the city isn’t going to look like that,” said McCutcheon.

The city said there are no safety concerns as the streets are still being lit up. People Arizona’s Family spoke to did not raise safety concerns either. Instead, some had more aesthetic concerns. “Get rid of it. If we don’t need to have it, get rid of it,” said McCutcheon.

Bach said the lights are under warranty; therefore, taxpayers are not footing the bill for replacements. However, replacing all the lights could take a couple more months.

The lights are spread out across the city. Some streets could only have one purple light, while others have a couple. There could be more faulty lights that have not been reported. Anyone who sees a purple light can report it by calling the Street Light Repair hotline at (602) 495-5125.

