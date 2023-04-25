Person dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-10 near Tonopah
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Monday evening.
Around 5 p.m., the Department of Public Safety responded to a serious crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles on the I-10 near Tonopah. DPS says the semi was pulling a flatbed when it jackknifed across all eastbound lanes of the I-10. Officials confirmed at least one person died, but they haven’t been identified.
All eastbound lanes on the I-10 are completely blocked as the crew works to clear the scene. All eastbound traffic must exist at 339th Avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.
