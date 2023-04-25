110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Person dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-10 near Tonopah

DPS says the semi was pulling a flatbed when it jackknifed across all eastbound lanes of the I-10.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Department of Public Safety responded to a serious crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles on the I-10 near Tonopah. DPS says the semi was pulling a flatbed when it jackknifed across all eastbound lanes of the I-10. Officials confirmed at least one person died, but they haven’t been identified.

All eastbound lanes on the I-10 are completely blocked as the crew works to clear the scene. All eastbound traffic must exist at 339th Avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

Changes being proposed federally could soon impact Arizona’s nearly 37,000 DACA-eligible...
DACA recipients could soon gain access to affordable health care under Biden administration
This increase in homelessness in Maricopa County is also consistent with trends across the...
Homeless population in Maricopa County has doubled in the last 10 years
Selena Gifford is the founder of "Cookie Doughrk."
Chandler baker making cookies for pancreatic cancer awareness
The man was shot by a Phoenix sergeant at a complex near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Man shot while charging at Phoenix sergeant with knife, police say