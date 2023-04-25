Person dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Department of Public Safety responded to a serious crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles on the I-10 near Tonopah. DPS says the semi was pulling a flatbed when it jackknifed across all eastbound lanes of the I-10. Officials confirmed at least one person died, but they haven’t been identified.

🚨I-10 EB is closed at milepost 103 in Buckeye. Troopers are investigating a collision at mp 105 involving multiple vehicles. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/r9Ml3BbUd2 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 25, 2023

All eastbound lanes on the I-10 are completely blocked as the crew works to clear the scene. All eastbound traffic must exist at 339th Avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.

