People waiting years on the Phoenix housing voucher waitlist

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The housing choice voucher program, formally known as Section 8 vouchers, is a lifeline for struggling families. It is designed to help low-income people pay for rent. But people in Phoenix are waiting years to get assistance.

“If we weren’t in hotels or out on the streets, literally, we were in shelters and transitional housing,” said Carmen, a single mother of three. Carmen said she applied in 2016 for Phoenix’s housing choice voucher program.

After waiting three years, she tells us her voucher was sent to the wrong address, and she was kicked off the waitlist before getting back on. Now in limbo, she still hasn’t received assistance. “The average waitlist is about three to five years for a person to even qualify to look for a voucher,” said Carla Naranjo, an advocate and campaign coordinator with Unemployed Workers United.

The housing choice voucher program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. People in the program pay 30% of their monthly income to their landlord then the voucher covers the rest. But Naranjo says the program is broken.

Phoenix overtook Philadelphia a few years ago as the fifth-largest city in the country. But data shows Philadelphia Housing Authority has more than three times the amount the HUD vouchers than Phoenix. Naranjo said high rent prices, the affordable housing shortage, and barriers within the program also contribute to the backlog.

“If you have a voucher you have to find a place to live within six months. If you are unable to find a place that accepts your voucher, you lose your voucher status and have to reapply and have to start process over,” said Naranjo.

Last month, Phoenix City Council made it illegal for landlords to turn away tenants who use housing vouchers. The City of Phoenix Housing Department said they are working on solutions to speed up the program.

The city is also trying to be more competitive in the private market by increasing payment standards, that is, the amount of money that can be paid to landlords on behalf of the voucher holder. “That really opens up more housing opportunities for our voucher holders and engage the landlords to really participate in the program and allows participants to lease up within that timeframe that is provided to them,” said Elenia Sotelo, the housing manager with Phoenix Housing Department.

