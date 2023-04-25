110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One in critical condition after late-night house fire in Mesa

Fire investigators work through the night gathering essential pieces of evidence as they work...
Fire investigators work through the night gathering essential pieces of evidence as they work to determine the cause of the blaze.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in critical condition after authorities say a house fire broke out in Mesa.

The fire was reported near 1st Street and Country Club Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Mesa fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the fire was in the accessory dwell and that the aggressive fire attack took about 30 firefighters to put out. While no firefighters were injured, one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. Four other adults were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Latest News

Is it worth opening a new high-yield savings account?
Gregg Bach, a spokesperson for Street PHX, said 1,200 of the purple lights started popping up a...
Purple street lights popping up in Phoenix part of bad batch
Purple street lights popping up across Phoenix
The City of Phoenix Housing Department said they are working on solutions to speed up the...
People waiting years on the Phoenix housing voucher waitlist