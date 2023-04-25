One in critical condition after late-night house fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in critical condition after authorities say a house fire broke out in Mesa.

The fire was reported near 1st Street and Country Club Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Mesa fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the fire was in the accessory dwell and that the aggressive fire attack took about 30 firefighters to put out. While no firefighters were injured, one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. Four other adults were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

