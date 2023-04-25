Is your savings account earning as much interest as it could?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising interest rates aren’t great if you’re carrying a credit card balance, but if you’re a saver, it means more money in the bank.

A new DepositAccounts by LendingTree report shows banks paid out almost $80 billion in interest to domestic deposit accounts in 2022. That’s a 223% increase compared to the previous year. “The interest rates have gone up over the last 12 months or so, and because of that, we’ve seen banks that have been able to pass that along to some of their customers,” Nayan Ranchhod from Silver Lining Wealth Advisors said.

Still, many consumers may be missing out on money. “There are a lot of different options that are out there right now,” Ranchhod said. “You’ve got some smaller banks out there that are anywhere from an interest rate of 2.5% to even 4.5%, depending on how their bank is structured.” The rates are well above the national average APY on savings accounts, currently sitting at .39%, according to NerdWallet.

“I definitely think you should take a look. Shop it. Talk to your bank because sometimes what they’ll be able to do is they’ll be able to match those offers,” Ranchhod said. “The more money that you have, the higher the interest rate will be, but if you’ve got $1,000, you’re probably looking at $40 in interest. It’s better than nothing.” Moving money into a higher-yield savings account could help you increase your balance, but it may not be the right strategy for you.

“I think that all depends on your goals. What’s your time frame? What’s your risk tolerance? What are you really using the money for?” Ranchhod said. “If it’s your rainy day fund and it’s that three to six-month amount of money that you’re trying to sock away, I definitely think it makes sense to use that savings account. Some of the other things you could use too, are CDs and money market funds. And if it’s money that’s going to be longer term, it might make sense to talk to a professional like a financial advisor to talk a little bit more about could I put this into stocks, bonds, or something like that to match my goals.”

If you do open a new savings account, make sure it is FDIC insured, and be sure to check the fine print for maintenance fees.

