Homeless population in Maricopa County has doubled in the last 10 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New data shows the amount of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County has doubled in the last 10 years. The numbers, released on Monday from the federally mandated Point-In-Time count, showed there are currently 9,642 people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, an increase of 7%, or 616 people, from 2022.

The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) coordinated the count in January, which also showed a 2% decrease in the unsheltered population, with 4,908 people living in places like streets, desert washes, or vehicles. However, the sheltered count for people living in temporary housing increased by 18% or 4,734 people.

The yearly Point In Time homeless count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in each metropolitan region in the U.S. MAG coordinated the Maricopa Regional count to provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness. “These new numbers underscore the ongoing challenge we face in addressing homelessness, which continues to be of major concern to the region and a priority for MAG,” said Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise, who also serves as the MAG Chair.

The rise in homelessness in Maricopa County is consistent with trends nationwide. Officials say different environmental and financial circumstances have contributed to the 10-year increase.

“The pandemic intensified the challenges in the region, placing more people at risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Vicki Phillips, Regional Maricopa Continuum of Care Board Chair and Chief Clinical and Development Officer of Community Bridges Inc. “Although additional investments are being made in temporary housing, increasing rental rates and lack of affordable housing continue to lead to overall increases in homelessness.”

