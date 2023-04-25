110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Head-on crash leaves man dead, woman in critical condition in Buckeye

The crash happened near Baseline and Turner roads at 6:30 a.m.
The crash happened near Baseline and Turner roads at 6:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash early Monday morning in Buckeye. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:30 a.m., 25-year-old Alfonso Martinez Jr. was on Baseline Road when he collided head-on with a woman driving west of Turner Road. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, deputies said.

Martinez died at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the third car wasn’t injured. Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash. However, they’re looking to see if speed, impairment and distraction may have caused the collision.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

Gregg Bach, a spokesperson for Street PHX, said 1,200 of the purple lights started popping up a...
Purple street lights popping up in Phoenix part of bad batch
He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man went on crime spree of intentionally ramming cars, Tempe police say
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
New data shows the top 10 most popular baby names in Arizona.
10 most popular baby names in Arizona