Head-on crash leaves man dead, woman in critical condition in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash early Monday morning in Buckeye. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:30 a.m., 25-year-old Alfonso Martinez Jr. was on Baseline Road when he collided head-on with a woman driving west of Turner Road. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, deputies said.

Martinez died at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the third car wasn’t injured. Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash. However, they’re looking to see if speed, impairment and distraction may have caused the collision.

