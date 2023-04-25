110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Child dreams of becoming a firefighter one day

He said he's always known this is what he was supposed to be when he grows up.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jayden already knew he wanted to be a firefighter at the age of 5.

Recently, now 12-year-old Jayden is making the rounds at fire stations across the Phoenix area. Capt. Larry Nunez said, “When a kid drops by the station in full turnouts, you gotta make his day.” He got a free ride on the truck, sprayed the hose, and got a full tour of the fire station.

Jayden and his family started bringing treats to firefighters at various stations and getting a chance to see the station itself. He also plays firefighting simulation games, studies firefighting trivia and so much more in his free time, his family said.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines; dozens of flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Latest News

The Surprise Squad dropped by a Glendale Fry's location Tuesday to help bring some folks some...
Surprise Squad drops by a Fry’s gas station in Glendale
Child making rounds at fire stations to eventually become firefighter
Valley Del Sol's mobile unit has been providing care for thousands across the Valley.
Valle de Sol helping provide physical and mental health by mobile health unit
AZFAMILY | Valle del Sol offering medical care to underserved communities