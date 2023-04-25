Child dreams of becoming a firefighter one day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jayden already knew he wanted to be a firefighter at the age of 5.

Recently, now 12-year-old Jayden is making the rounds at fire stations across the Phoenix area. Capt. Larry Nunez said, “When a kid drops by the station in full turnouts, you gotta make his day.” He got a free ride on the truck, sprayed the hose, and got a full tour of the fire station.

Jayden and his family started bringing treats to firefighters at various stations and getting a chance to see the station itself. He also plays firefighting simulation games, studies firefighting trivia and so much more in his free time, his family said.

