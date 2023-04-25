Arizona ranks below average for teacher pay

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has bumped up teacher pay, but it’s still less than the national average, according to a new report released on Monday. The National Education Association said it crunched the numbers and found the average pay for Arizona teachers in 2021-22 is $56,775, which is ranked 32nd in the nation. The average teacher starting salary is a little better, ranked 27th nationwide, with $41,496. As far as student spending, Arizona is nearly dead last. The state only spends $10,186 per student, ranking Arizona 49 out of 50.

Nationally, teachers saw a small bump in pay but not enough to keep up with costs. According to the 2023 NEA Rankings and Estimates report, the national average for a public school teacher is $66,745 in 2021-22, a 2% increase compared to the previous year. However, NEA said when adjusted for inflation, the average teacher salary has declined by an estimated 6.4%, or $3,644, during the past decade. To read the report, click/tap here.

