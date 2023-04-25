110 ° Day Contest
Arizona lawmakers fail to override veto of popular ‘Tamale Bill’

Before Imelda Hartley opened her restaurant 'Happy Tamales,' she made them in her home and sold...
Before Imelda Hartley opened her restaurant 'Happy Tamales,' she made them in her home and sold them in front of the laundromat to make ends meet.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia, Dennis Welch and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle, the Arizona legislation failed an override of the infamous “Tamale Bill,” also known as House Bill 2509.

Lawmakers needed 40 votes to override. The House vote ended by a vote of 35-23.

Legislators faced an uphill battle, despite House Bill 2509 being passed with bipartisan support. If the override had been granted, it would expand the list of what can be sold made in a home kitchen including hot foods. Hobbs vetoed it after facing opposition from the Arizona restaurant industry and the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, citing food safety concerns.

A short time after the veto, Senate Democrats revealed that they were going to side with the governor on this even though the initial bill passed with their support. Senate Democrats released a statement that reads in part, “The bill, which we recognize has some benefits, also has some concerns brought forward by health advocates after the final vote. Our promise to Arizona is that we work to enact the best policy to protect consumers and sellers.”

Political consultants Reginald Bolding and Marcus Dell’Artino talk about whether lawmakers will override Gov. Hobbs' veto of the Tamale Bill.

Early Tuesday morning, legislative Democrats held a news conference before on the steps of the state capitol before lawmakers attempted a veto override. “I think it’s important that we encourage entrepreneurship and we get the government out of our lives and we can go through and make some money. There’s nothing wrong with that,” one supporter said. “We need to help folks get the proper documentation, so they can follow whatever path so that they can grow their businesses,” explained Sen. Anna Hernandez (LD-24).

The Arizona Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-leaning thinktank held a rally on the capitol lawn where supporters addressed the failed veto override.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

