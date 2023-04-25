Arizona Department of Education approves changes to ESA Parent Handbook

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Education Board made changes to our state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) Parent Handbook. The controversial program allows parents to use a portion of public education money to send their student to a private or charter school.

While the board voted in favor of this new handbook, it wasn’t unanimous. Six board members were in favor of the changes, while three voted against them. With the majority vote, though, one of the priorities for new state superintendent Tom Horne became a reality. “We’re enforcing the law, and we’re making sure expenditures are for valid educational purposes,” Horne said. “And that’s the way it should be.”

One change to the new ESA handbook is that teachers no longer need specific degrees or certifications, just a high-school diploma. Horne says this is just putting into writing something that was already happening. “If we were to cut that out now, and say you have to have a college degree, it would cause a lot of mayhem,” he said.

But other board members argued the real source of mayhem is last-minute changes to the handbook that they say prioritize funding for private and charter schools over access to funding for ESA families. “This will negatively impact special education students the most,” said board member Jennifer Clark, who voted against the new changes to the ESA handbook. “Those families are most likely to switch to an ESA. We’re not focusing on what has been done for ten years, and we’re not focusing on what’s best for ESA parents.”

There’s also concern from public school advocates that the state’s increased spending on the program will come at the expense of public school funding. “The legislature has prioritized elite private academies instead of public school teachers again,” Save Our Schools Arizona director Beth Lewis said. For Lewis, it’s not what’s in the new handbook that’s important; it’s what she says isn’t there.

“They’re not really trying to keep kids safe, they’re not trying to update academic standards, they’re not trying to make it transparent,” Lewis said. “So the program that’s already robbing our public schools is only getting worse.”

