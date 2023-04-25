110 ° Day Contest
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Chandler Circle K

The Arizona Lottery said the ticket matched 4/5 with Powerball.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Valley resident is now $50,000 richer after Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K in Chandler, located at 2020 E Warner Road. The Arizona Lottery said the ticket matched 4/5 with Powerball. The winning numbers were: 1, 9, 21, 55, 66, 68, and Powerball: 3.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, 4/26, for a $37 million jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

