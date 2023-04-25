$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Chandler Circle K

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Valley resident is now $50,000 richer after Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K in Chandler, located at 2020 E Warner Road. The Arizona Lottery said the ticket matched 4/5 with Powerball. The winning numbers were: 1, 9, 21, 55, 66, 68, and Powerball: 3.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, 4/26, for a $37 million jackpot.

