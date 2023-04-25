110 ° Day Contest
10 most popular baby names in Arizona

New data shows the top 10 most popular baby names in Arizona.
New data shows the top 10 most popular baby names in Arizona.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Choosing a name for a new child may be one of the most important and challenging decisions parents will make. New data released from Names.org may be able to help, with the results of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Arizona!

Below are the names and rankings of Arizona’s top 10 most popular boy names this year.

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Mateo
  4. Oliver
  5. Elijah
  6. Sebastian
  7. Bengamin
  8. Ezekiel
  9. Santiago
  10. Julian

Five of the top Arizona boy names made the top 10 list nationally. The other names unique to Arizona are Mateo, Sebastian, Ezekiel, Santiago, and Julian. For parents looking for a name for their new daughter, here is the list of Arizona’s top 10 most popular girl names.

  1. Olivia
  2. Sophia
  3. Emma
  4. Camila
  5. Amelia
  6. Charlotte
  7. Mia
  8. Isabella
  9. Luna
  10. Ava

Nine of Arizona’s top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list, with Camila being the one unique to Arizona. To learn more about the most popular and unique names in Arizona, click here for the Names.org full report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

