10 most popular baby names in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Choosing a name for a new child may be one of the most important and challenging decisions parents will make. New data released from Names.org may be able to help, with the results of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Arizona!

Below are the names and rankings of Arizona’s top 10 most popular boy names this year.

Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Elijah Sebastian Bengamin Ezekiel Santiago Julian

Five of the top Arizona boy names made the top 10 list nationally. The other names unique to Arizona are Mateo, Sebastian, Ezekiel, Santiago, and Julian. For parents looking for a name for their new daughter, here is the list of Arizona’s top 10 most popular girl names.

Olivia Sophia Emma Camila Amelia Charlotte Mia Isabella Luna Ava

Nine of Arizona’s top 10 girls’ names are also on the national top 10 list, with Camila being the one unique to Arizona. To learn more about the most popular and unique names in Arizona, click here for the Names.org full report.

