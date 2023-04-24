Woman identified after being shot 10 times in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after she was shot about 10 times Friday night in Glendale.

On Monday, authorities identified her as 25-year-old Erma Rivera-Martinez.

Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting near Glendale and 51st avenues around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a Rivera-Martinez who was shot multiple times inside a store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Rivera-Martinez drove to the store and went into the business, and a little time later, a man comes into the store wearing a face covering who then shot Rivera-Martinez around 10 times and left the area.

Authorities say they have very little information on a possible suspect.

“What we can say is that the suspect appears to be a heavy-set male that was dressed entirely in black. The suspect was even wearing a black mask at the time of this incident,” said police spokesperson Jose Santiago.

The investigation remaisn ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.