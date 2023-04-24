110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Valle de Sol helping provide physical and mental health by mobile health unit

Sponsored by Something Good.
Around 2,000 students have been treated at the mobile unit.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two organizations are working together to visit students at school to provide them with vaccinations, physical care, and psychiatry.

Valle del Sol recently was awarded a $3 million grant from the United Health Foundation, allowing for an expansion of services! Around 2,000 students have been treated at the mobile unit and more than 1400 children have been connected to a behavioral health provider through the unit as well. Approximately 800 students received much-needed vaccines.

The organization also serves as a WIC clinic, offers court diversion, support groups, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and even substance use disorder support. You can book a mobile health unit appointment here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

AZFAMILY | Valle del Sol offering medical care to underserved communities
Try some tasty frittatas for breakfast!
Try some tasty Tuscan fritattas
Jordana Saunders, 9, was inspired to help our a fellow schoolmate, some she's never met. She...
Anthem 9-year-old organized fundraiser to help student with cancer
Anthem girl organized car wash fundraiser to help schoolmate she's never met