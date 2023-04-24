Valle de Sol helping provide physical and mental health by mobile health unit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two organizations are working together to visit students at school to provide them with vaccinations, physical care, and psychiatry.

Valle del Sol recently was awarded a $3 million grant from the United Health Foundation, allowing for an expansion of services! Around 2,000 students have been treated at the mobile unit and more than 1400 children have been connected to a behavioral health provider through the unit as well. Approximately 800 students received much-needed vaccines.

The organization also serves as a WIC clinic, offers court diversion, support groups, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and even substance use disorder support. You can book a mobile health unit appointment here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.