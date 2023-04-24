Suspect down after police shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway Monday morning.

Details are extremely limited at this time but authorities confirmed on Twitter that it occurred near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers had responded to a shooting call around 11:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area.

No officers were injured in the shootout. (Arizona's Family)

At this time, it appears no officers were injured in the shootout and that the suspect is hospitalized with serious injuries. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.