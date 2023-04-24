Start off your week in Phoenix with wind, end it with heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mostly sunny and breezy start to the new week across Arizona. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s to warm to 93 degrees this afternoon. That’s about six degrees above normal for us for this time of year.

Breezy conditions are expected across the state today, with winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour in the Valley this afternoon. Stronger winds are expected in the high country today, where gusts could top out near 25 to 35 miles per hour. Even stronger winds are expected tomorrow in Eastern Arizona.

The windy weather is being driven by a mostly dry weather disturbance sweeping by to the north of Arizona today, with another on the way tomorrow. There’s a chance for light rain and snow in Northern Arizona, mainly in Flagstaff and to the north and east.

Behind these storm systems, temperatures will drop off a bit Wednesday before a big warm-up for the end of the workweek. In the Valley, look for highs to jump to the upper 90s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it’s a bit more likely we top out at 100 degrees, marking our first triple digit day of the year. That’s pretty typical for us. April 30th, Sunday’s date, is also the date of the average first 100 in Phoenix for the last 20 years. Temperatures are likely to start coming down next week, as it’s not normal to stay in the triple digits just yet.

