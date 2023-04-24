110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix firefighter wins gold at W45 Track and Field World Championships

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department now has a World Champion as a member of their crew. Angela Herzner has been a Phoenix firefighter for 15 years and recently competed in Poland at the W45 Track & Field World Championships.

Herzner won two gold and two silver medals in the weight and hammer throw, discus, and shot put events. Congratulations Angela!

US Mens National Soccer players inspiring Phoenix kids to dream big