Phoenix firefighter wins gold at W45 Track and Field World Championships

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department now has a World Champion as a member of their crew. Angela Herzner has been a Phoenix firefighter for 15 years and recently competed in Poland at the W45 Track & Field World Championships.

Herzner won two gold and two silver medals in the weight and hammer throw, discus, and shot put events. Congratulations Angela!

