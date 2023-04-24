Maricopa County Unified School District holds school safety and security summit

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For three days, educators, law enforcement, health professionals, and families are conducting crucial conversations about the future of school security in Glendale.

From Sunday, April 23rd to Tuesday, April 25th, The Maricopa County Unified School District held a school safety and security summit at the Glendale Civic Center. It’s focused on preventing the next school shooting from happening, participants will be able to listen to several keynote speakers from various backgrounds and professions.

Day one included keynote addresses from state educators and law enforcement, including Maricopa County Sheriff, Paul Penzone. The department played a big role in organizing the summit, he said the goal is to empower the community so that they can also be ambassadors for safety.

“Understand the complexities involved and become an active participant, learn, and then maybe it’s something simple as a phone call to your legislator, or going to your school and asking what they have done to prepare for this and how you can be helpful,” Penzone said.

Day two of the summit is the only full-day event of the series. Several keynote addresses focused on creating a plan, how to be proactive, and crucial elements to think about when it comes to the future of school security. Break-out sessions were all led by various professionals, including the FBI, psychologists, cyber security specialists, and more.

There’s even a breakout session with a father who lost his son to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida back in 2018. He started an organization to help educate people on how to turn trauma into purpose and will have a three-part session offering his insight on how to cope and recover from these kinds of tragedies.

Really trying to hit all the bases when it comes to detection, protection, prevention, and recovery, Sheriff Penzone said it’s heartbreaking to have events like this, but hopes a summit, like this, can lead to change.

“I don’t want our children to worry about safety, I want them to worry about their next test,” Penzone said, “we see the importance in this, we see this as the number one priority, and we will have as many events as we can pull off if it means making our children safe in the environment where they should thrive.”

The summit ends Tuesday, April 25th at noon. The last day has a few more breakout sessions, including lessons from a survivor of a school shooting. There will even be a keynote address from a man who says he was almost a school shooter and hopes his story can give insight for early detection and protection for the future.

