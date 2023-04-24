Glendale police asking for help identifying Westgate shooting suspect

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of shooting a man at Westgate Entertainment District several months ago. Officers say on Dec. 13, 2022, two men bumped into each other and a fight broke out between them. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 33-year-old victim. He was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect took off and is still on the loose. Photos from a witnesses cell phone video shows the suspect wanted for the shooting. If you have information or recognize the man in the pictures, call Glendale Police Department at (623)-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

