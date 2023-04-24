110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First 100 of the year, breezy start to the week

We've got a warm, sunny week ahead after a breezy start on Monday into Tuesday afternoon.
We've got a warm, sunny week ahead after a breezy start on Monday into Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures today are a little cooler than over the weekend.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 87 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures were at 94 Saturday and 96 Sunday. A weather system to the north of the region will pass the next couple of days and this will create widespread breezy conditions. Northern and eastern Arizona will experience some strong wind as we head into Tuesday. A wind Advisory will take effect Tuesday for southeastern Coconino, southern Apache, and southern Navajo counties. This includes areas like Happy Jack, Winslow, Snowflake, Show Low, and Three Forks. These areas could get wind gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch for the southeastern portion of the state Tuesday for strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high fire danger. This includes the lower elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties and parts of Cochise County. Winds there could gust to 45 mph and humidity will be anywhere from 8 to 15 percent. There is not much moisture with this system, so we could just see very light activity across northeast Arizona this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay above average the next few days but will cool slightly with this system passing by during the middle of the week. By the end of the week, high pressure will build in and we could see our first 100-degree day of the year by the weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for Monday, 04/24/23
.
Start off your week in Phoenix with wind, end it with heat
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (9am) Update for Monday, 04/24/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday, 4/24/2023