First 100 of the year, breezy start to the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures today are a little cooler than over the weekend.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 87 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures were at 94 Saturday and 96 Sunday. A weather system to the north of the region will pass the next couple of days and this will create widespread breezy conditions. Northern and eastern Arizona will experience some strong wind as we head into Tuesday. A wind Advisory will take effect Tuesday for southeastern Coconino, southern Apache, and southern Navajo counties. This includes areas like Happy Jack, Winslow, Snowflake, Show Low, and Three Forks. These areas could get wind gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch for the southeastern portion of the state Tuesday for strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high fire danger. This includes the lower elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties and parts of Cochise County. Winds there could gust to 45 mph and humidity will be anywhere from 8 to 15 percent. There is not much moisture with this system, so we could just see very light activity across northeast Arizona this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay above average the next few days but will cool slightly with this system passing by during the middle of the week. By the end of the week, high pressure will build in and we could see our first 100-degree day of the year by the weekend!

