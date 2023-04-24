Family, friends hold memorial ride for man killed after falling into 100-foot hole in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The love for cars is how Anthony Martinez formed many of his friendships. On Sunday, his family and friends held a memorial ride to honor his life. Over 40 vehicles gathered at a Park and Ride near I-17 and Happy Valley Road around 5 p.m. Martinez’s truck, motorcycle, and car, which was fixed by a friend in the days following his death, were also at the parking lot.

Around 6 p.m., the memorial ride began. Drivers headed to Martinez’s job site near Miller Road and Durango Street in Buckeye. There, they drove near the area where Martinez worked before turning back around.

His friends called him ‘Anto’ and told Arizona’s Family that he would always be up for a ride. “I really hope everyone strives to be a man like him because he was a great character. Just his attitude alone would cheer anybody up. He was a really good dude,” said Jake Zagrean.

Zagrean said he met Anto about seven years ago at a car meet and stayed close since then. Another friend, Jakob Woods, said Anto and him would hang out every Friday for two years. “He was just a genuine person. You can’t pass those people up because there’s few far and between, sometimes,” said Woods.

On Wednesday morning, the Buckeye Fire Department said Martinez fell into a 100-foot hole while working at a construction site in Buckeye. The department said crews responded around 11:30 a.m. and were able to speak with Martinez. Arizona’s Family is told crews pulled him out of the hole just before 2:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but didn’t make it. “It still doesn’t feel real. I still expect a text from him tomorrow,” said Woods.

Zagrean said he is heartbroken after playing phone tag with Anto before his death. He said he was at work when he answered Anto’s call but said he was busy and couldn’t talk. “I said I’ll call him back, and then this happened. So whatever it is, always hug your families. Always say your goodbyes because you don’t know when your last goodbye is,” said Zagrean.

Martinez’s friends were grateful for the turnout. “It’s just a testament to the type of person he was, because if nobody liked you, you wouldn’t have this big of a turn out for yourself,” said Woods.

Zagrean said he believes Martinez would have been honored by how many people paid their respects.

