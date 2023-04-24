110 ° Day Contest
Breezy and warm week ahead for Arizona

Temperatures are again in the lower 90s across the Valley, trending warmer than normal for this time of the year. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! Temperatures are again in the lower 90s across the Valley, trending warmer than normal for this time of the year. We should be around 87 degrees, but our forecast for the next seven days shows every single day being warmer than that.

A weather system will pass to the north of the region, picking up the wind across the state over the next couple of days. Winds could gust to 20-30 mph in the afternoon for the next few days. A few showers with this disturbance will also be possible through Tuesday, mainly north and east of Flagstaff.

By the end of the work week, a ridge of high pressure will build into the region, which will really warm temperatures up nearly 10 degrees above average. Temperatures will jump to the upper 90s Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

