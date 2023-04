SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a canal in Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Details are limited, but the body was found in the canal near Hayden and Indian Bend Roads. Scottsdale police say they are in the early stages of a death investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

